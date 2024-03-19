Your Throwback Spring Playlist

Today is the official start of spring! At 11:06 PM Eastern tonight, the terminator, or day-to-night line, will intersect both of the Earth’s poles and the sun will be directly over the equator. That’s the Spring Equinox.

And for all you true intellectual types, here’s why our seasons happen. Earth’s rotational axis is tilted 23.5 degrees relative to the sun. This tilt, combined with our orbit, results in the change of seasons. When the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun, we experience winter. We are in-between at the moment, so it’s spring. When the northern hemisphere is pointed toward the sun, it will be summer!

OK, now that you know the science behind it, how about some springy songs to get you in the mood? We selected some great throwback 80s and 90s tunes for this playlist… along with a couple from the 70s because they were just too good not to include! The songs may bring to mind new beginnings, nicer weather, proms, graduations… the songs all feel fresh and light and airy and to us, that’s what spring is!

“Here Comes the Sun” – The Beatles

“I Can See Clearly Now” – Johnny Nash

“Walking on Sunshine” – Katrina and the Waves

“Wanna Be Startin’ Something” – Michael Jackson

“We Got the Beat” – The Go-Go’s

“All I Need is a Miracle” – Mike & The Mechanics

“Do You Believe in Love” – Huey Lewis & The News

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” – Simple Minds

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship

“Flashdance (What a Feeling)” – Irene Cara