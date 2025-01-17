4 Non Blondes To Reunite

This news has us feeling a little peculiar!

The ’90s rock band 4 Non Blondes will reunite in May – about 31 years after they broke up!

Linda Perry is the founder and lead singer of the band. They will perform at the BottleRock Napa festival, set for May 23-25.

The band is best known for their 1993 song, “What’s Up?.”

Perry told The Allison Hagendorf Show on Audacy that the time is right for a reunion. “I’ve been kind of putting that energy out, because I want 2025 to be my year. I want to own this year because I feel like I’ve been planting seeds all over the place and I’m watching my little trees grow,” Perry said.

Perry also revealed there was a second 4 Non Blondes record that was completed, but never released.

Maybe this is the start of a 4 Non Blondes version 2.0???

The BottleRock Napa Valley 2025 festival in Napa, California, will also include Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Ice Cube, Sublime, and more. You can see the full lineup and get tickets HERE.