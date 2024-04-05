’80s Rock Music Fans Need To Watch This Movie

If you love your ’80s hair bands, we have the perfect way to spend your weekend!

The new movie “Rockbottom” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It follows the fictional ’80s rock band CougarSnake as they get the band back together 40 years later!

The film stars Tom Everett Scott, who also played a musician in the 1996 movie “That Thing You Do!” Scott told People Magazine that “I was born in 1970 and was a teen through the ’80s — MTV came to my town and it was an entrance into music videos for me. The bands at the time were Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses, so this movie for me was a big dose of nostalgia.”

His costar in the film also knows something about ’80s hair bands. Jake Bongiovi is the son of Jon Bon Jovi and makes his film debut in “Rockbottom” as the kid who may be the band’s new frontman.

Check out the trailer – it looks like a total blast!