What’s the Biggest Song of All Time?

“Just a small town girl

Livin’ in a lonely world…”

We bet you’re already singing the next line! The song “Don’t Stop Believin” from Journey just hit several impressive milestones.

It’s now an 18-times platinum-certified single.

It’s believed to have been heard at least once by everyone in the United States.

And Forbes has now named it the “Biggest Song of All Time!”

The song was released in October 1981. It hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 – but in the years since, the song has only gotten hotter!

Journey singer Steve Perry said once that “The lyric is a strong lyric about not giving up, but it’s also about being young, it’s also about hanging out, not giving up and looking for that emotion hiding somewhere in the dark that we’re all looking for. It’s about having hope and not quitting when things get tough, because I’m telling you things get tough for everybody.”

Current Journey singer Arnel Pineda said the song’s message has long been his motto. “The life that I’ve gone through, all those hardships, I never stopped believing that someday there is something magical that will happen in my life.”

“Don’t Stop Believin” was not Journey’s biggest hit (“Open Arms” hit No. 2), but it has become the band’s signature song.

You could hear it live in person this summer when Journey goes on tour with Def Leppard. Tickets are available here!