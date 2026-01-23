’90s Bands Team Up For Spin Gin Traveler Tour

This summer is going to be a dream come true for ’90s-loving Throwback Nation Radio fans!

Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms are co-headlining a summer tour with opening act Spin Doctors. The Instagram post referred to it as the Spin Gin Traveler tour – and we say, we’re in!

They had a successful tour last summer, so they’re doing it again this year starting in Colorado in July, hitting new cities on their U.S. tour.

They will wrap up in September in Michigan.

Tickets are on sale now, so check the schedule and grab yours!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blues Traveler (@bluestraveler)

While we wait for the summer tour to arrive, here’s three of our favorite songs from all three bands!