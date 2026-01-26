Lionel Richie Announces Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire

The legendary musicians Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire want you to Sing A Song All Night Long this summer!

They just announced their 2026 summer tour – they will perform in 26 cities in North America from June through August!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionel Richie (@lionelrichie)

Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire also teamed up in 2023, so this will be quite the encore celebration!

The ticket presale starts tomorrow morning and the general onsale is Friday, January 30 at LiveNation.com.