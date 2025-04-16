A TLC Musical?

Known for hits like “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” and “No Scrubs,” the story of ’90s trio TLC may be coming to Broadway!

“Deadline” reported that the jukebox music that will premiere in Washington, D.C. next year, is aiming for a move to Broadway.

The musical, titled “CrazySexyCool,” tells the story of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. It’s billed as “(mostly true) story of unshakable sisterhood.

Producer Bill Diggins said: “TLC completely changed the game. Their music gave a voice to women everywhere, empowering them to be confident and unapologetic. But this isn’t just a story about the music; it’s about the sisterhood between these women and what kept them together through both unimaginable challenges and chart-topping success.”

TLC formed in 1990 in Atlanta. The women had nine Top 10 hits and sold over 95 million records worldwide. Lopes died in 2002 in a car crash in Honduras.

Watkins said, “Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true.”