The story of Billy & Christie

She was his “Uptown Girl” – and now she’s writing all about it in her new memoir!

Supermodel Christie Brinkley’s new book, aptly titled “Uptown Girl,” comes out later this month.

People Magazine interviewed Brinkley for this week’s edition and reports the book takes the reader through her difficult childhood, modeling career, and her very public romances.

Brinkley writes that she first met the Piano Man in St. Barts in 1983, at a dive bar. He was sunburned and sitting – where else? – at the piano.

Before long, they were dating. Brinkley told People she fell hopelessly love in with Joel. “We laughed like you couldn’t believe. But also he was so sensitive and he did all the old-fashioned things, the flowers, the notes and the poems and the songs. He was going into the recording studio and he was writing all these songs and saying ‘This one’s for you.’ How could I not fall in love with him?”

They filmed the video for his song “Uptown Girl” on a hot summer night in 1983. She said, “The director kept saying ‘More hoity-toity Christie.’” Joel later said: “‘Uptown Girl’ I wasn’t too crazy about, because they wanted me to dance. I sort of said, OK, you know, I’ll give it a try. We shot it on the two hottest days of the year.”

They married in 1985 and had a daughter, Alexa Ray.

Brinkley writes that the intensity and demands of their big lives brought big problems. “To be clear, I never wanted to end things with Billy. But his drinking was bigger than the both of us,” she writes.

Years later, she says they are still friends and have a great relationship. She said their daughter told her dad about the memoir – and he gave it his blessing.

