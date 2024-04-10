Aerosmith Ready To Return

Fans were “Cryin” when Aerosmith was forced to stop their farewell tour after just three shows. But lead singer Steven Tyler did “What It Takes” to recover from a fractured larynx, and now we are feeling the “Sweet Emotion” of happiness with news that the band is back!

Aerosmith just announced rescheduled dates for their “Peace Out” farewell tour. It will kick off September 20 in Pittsburgh and wrap up February 26 in Buffalo, New York, with special guest the Black Crowes.

It’s been a rough year for the band, ever since they were forced to postpone the tour in September 2023. Tyler’s vocal problem required surgery and an extended recovery time.

This new announcement seems to show he’s ready to take the stage again – and we are thrilled!

You can check the new tour dates and get tickets on Aerosmith’s website.