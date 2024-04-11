Look Who’s Playing The Boss!

Deadline just revealed some big movie news, and we’re going crazy over the casting!

20th Century Studios signed a deal to make “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” a film about a pivotal moment in the life of Bruce Springsteen. The actor who will be playing The Boss is Jeremy Allen White, the Emmy-winning star of the “The Bear.”

The movie will focus on Springsteen at the time of his 1982 album “Nebraska,” and will be based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book, “Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.”

The time period was a dark one for Springsteen, as he grappled with fame, depression, and a difficult childhood with a father who also suffered from depression. Springsteen said of his “Nebraska” experience that “I just hit some sort of personal wall that I didn’t even know was there. It was my first real major depression where I realized, ‘Oh, I’ve got to do something about it.'” He recorded the entire album at home on a 4-track tape machine. Springsteen worked on “Nebraska” at the same time he was laying down tracks with the E Street Band for “Born to Run.”

No release date yet, but this is one we’ll be looking forward to!