Another “Super Freak” sample – and this one is freaky indeed

It’s been over 32 years since Rick James’ “Super Freak” got a second life as the beat, bass life, and sample to MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” – which elevated both songs into the pop culture stratosphere.

Now, we have a NEW sample of “Super Freak” – and this one is a lot FREAKIER like Rick James originally implied.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, never afraid to show her feelings or her sensual side, is taking the original to a whole new level and spelling out EXACTLY what she’s looking for physically with “Super Freaky Girl,” released a few weeks back. And no, it’s not suitable for work. But if it’s your sort of thing, let your freak flag fly!

The original…

…and the FREAKED OUT 2022 version, “Super Freaky Girl,” by Nicki.