Back to the Future Fans Urged to Help Find Missing Memorabilia

A real movie mystery is unfolding… although we think there may be an ulterior motive!

The cast of the hugely popular 1985 film “Back to the Future” came back together to ask fans to help find a missing piece of memorabilia.

Remember the guitar that Michael J. Fox’s character Marty McFly plays at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance? The cherry red Gibson ES-345 that he plays “Johnny B. Goode” with? Well, it seems it’s missing and the cast wants fans to help them find it!

Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, even Huey Lewis appear in this video on TikTok!

The caption to the video reads:

When it comes to guitars in movies, no guitar was more iconic or more influential than the Cherry Red Gibson ES-345 used by Marty McFly to play “Johnny B Goode” in the movie Back to the Future. That scene has been cited by countless artists as the moment they knew they wanted to play guitar.

One problem: the guitar has been missing since 1985, and no one knows its whereabouts.

Join the filmmakers as they search the globe for the most important guitar in cinema history, all while telling the story of the iconic movie scene that inspired a generation to pick up the guitar.

Where we’re going, we don’t need roads—just clues. Do you know anything about the missing original Gibson ES-345? Or do you want to be the first to hear what we uncover? Click the link in our bio or call 1-855-345-1955 and come along for the ride!

The video also points fans to losttothefuture.com to submit tips and stay updated on the search. But interestingly enough, there’s a countdown in the lower corner that right now reads a little over 4 months and 15 days. So, we’re not entirely sure what’s happening here, but we are intrigued!