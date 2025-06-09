Mariah Carey’s New Music Hits Right Note With Fans

Mariah Carey is getting a big show of support from her fans!

She just released her new song “Type Dangerous” on Friday, June 6, and it topped Billboard’s poll of the favorite new release of the week.

Carey’s song got 70% of the vote, over Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Lil Wayne and others.

Her last album was released in 2018, her 15th studio album. Social media videos with the hint “MC16” seem to indicate her 16th album is coming soon.

Have you listened to the new song yet? What do you think?