Backstreet’s Back – In Vegas!

The Backstreet Boys are back again – this time, for an epic residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas!

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson just announced their “Into the Millennium” experience – named after their 1999 album Millennium.

The Backstreet Boys will be performing at The Sphere on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27. Pre-sale tickets and exclusive hotel packages for the show will go on sale this Friday (February 14), with general admission to follow on February 21.

The Boys teased the announcement with an Instagram post and then made it official!

Looks like they’re not playing games with our heart, everybody – this is really happening!

Check out the presale and other details now by clicking HERE.