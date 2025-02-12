LOVE TRAX: Why The Name Lydia Should Be In This Song

Today’s THROWBACK LOVE TRAX takes us back to 1996.

British singer Donna Lewis released her debut album, Now in a Minute, and the lead single was “I Love You Always Forever.”

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard chart, where it stayed for nine weeks, not able to overcome “Macarena” for the top spot!

“I Love You Always Forever” is based on a novel, “Love for Lydia,” by H.E. Bates. The chorus, “I love you always forever, near and far closer together,” is a quote taken directly from the book.

The song was originally titled “Lydia” but was eventually changed because there was no one named Lydia in the song!

So there you have it, the story behind this favorite THROWBACK LOVE TRAX from 1996!