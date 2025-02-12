LOVE TRAX: Why The Name Lydia Should Be In This Song

Today’s THROWBACK LOVE TRAX takes us back to 1996.

British singer Donna Lewis released her debut album, Now in a Minute, and the lead single was “I Love You Always Forever.”

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard chart, where it stayed for nine weeks, not able to overcome “Macarena” for the top spot!

“I Love You Always Forever” is based on a novel, “Love for Lydia,” by H.E. Bates. The chorus, “I love you always forever, near and far closer together,” is a quote taken directly from the book.

The song was originally titled “Lydia” but was eventually changed because there was no one named Lydia in the song!

So there you have it, the story behind this favorite THROWBACK LOVE TRAX from 1996!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

A Backstreet Boy’s Son Will Be On American Idol

Entertainment News

LOVE TRAX: ‘Sentimental Rubbish’ Or Smash Hit?

Entertainment News

LOVE TRAX: This Song Got A Second Chance

Entertainment News

LOVE TRAX: A Michelangelo-Inspired Hit Song

More Stories

LOVE TRAX: This Classic Was Supposed To Be Instrumental

Celebrating 50 Years of SNL This Weekend

LOVE TRAX: How Many Covers Does This Song Have?

LOVE TRAX: This Song Had Holy Help

1 of 191