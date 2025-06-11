Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Has Died

Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson performs at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on June 7, 2022. Entertainment Brian Wilson Tour Launch With Chicago

Brian Wilson, the singer who co-founded the Beach Boys and father of Carnie and Wendy Wilson, has died at age 82.

His family confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brian Wilson (@brianwilsonlive)

Wilson was the songwriter, a lead vocalist, and also played guitar and keyboards for the Beach Boys.

They had hits like “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Good Vibrations,” and more.

Wilson battled depression, alcohol, and mental illness for several years during the 1970s and ’80s. By the mid-90s, he was back on stage performing and  releasing solo albums.

His two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, made up two-thirds of the girl group Wilson Phillips, along with Chynna Phillips. He also adopted five children with his second wife, Melinda Ledbetter. She died in 20224.

Thanks for the music, Brian Wilson!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Baywatch is Back?

Entertainment News

867-5309 Might Be a Magic Number

Entertainment News

Bono Reimagines This U2 Hit As a Solo Artist

Entertainment News

The Cassette Tape Comeback

More Stories

Mariah Carey’s New Music Hits Right Note With Fans

Back to the Future Fans Urged to Help Find Missing…

Five Revelations From Billy Joel Documentary

Is the Madonna Biopic Finally Happening?

1 of 212