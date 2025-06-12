Bono Reimagines This U2 Hit As a Solo Artist

Bono is one of the biggest rock stars in the world with a ton of hit songs, but it seems there’s still a first time for everything!

He just landed his first No. 1 in the United Kingdom as a solo artist!

The song is one you’ll probably recognize – it’s an updated version of “Desire,” U2’s 1988 hit song. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also earned U2 a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal.

So why the redo? Bono’s updated version coincides with the release of his new documentary, “Bono: Stories of Surrender.” The song is on an EP that accompanies the documentary, along with “The Showman” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

The documentary is now streaming on Apple TV+. Check out the new “Desire” below!