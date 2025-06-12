Bono Reimagines This U2 Hit As a Solo Artist

Lead singer Paul "Bono" Hewson of rock band U2, sings on stage on The Pop Mart Tour stop at Memorial Stadium in Clemson May 16, 1997. Lead singer Bono, guitarist The Edge, drummer Larry Mullen, Jr., and bassist Adam Clayton joined in a press conference upon arrival at the Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson earlier in the day. Famous Musicians Who Came Through Anderson In The Last 30 Years

Bono is one of the biggest rock stars in the world with a ton of hit songs, but it seems there’s still a first time for everything!

He just landed his first No. 1 in the United Kingdom as a solo artist! 

The song is one you’ll probably recognize – it’s an updated version of “Desire,” U2’s 1988 hit song. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also earned U2 a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal.

So why the redo? Bono’s updated version coincides with the release of his new documentary, “Bono: Stories of Surrender.” The song is on an EP that accompanies the documentary, along with “The Showman” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

The documentary is now streaming on Apple TV+. Check out the new “Desire” below!

