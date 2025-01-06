Best Golden Globes Moments

The Golden Globes honored the best in television and film last night in Hollywood, marking the beginning of awards season!

We were treated to the usual glamour and dazzle on the red carpet, some biting but not vicious humor from host Nikki Glaser, and fun award presentations!

Also this year, several women in pop music were nominated, an actress who has never won anything in her 45-year career finally brought home a statue, and we may be saving several new shows in our streaming services because it’s clear we’ve been missing out!

Here are some of the things we loved about last night’s show:

#1 Demi Moore won her first major acting award, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, for “The Substance.” She was stunned when she took the stage, and said, “Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress. And at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged. And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance. And the universe told me that you’re not done.” Wow, right? She was a member of the Brat Pack in films like “St. Elmo’s Fire,” then moving on to “Ghost,” “Indecent Proposal,” and “G.I. Jane.” By 1995, she was the world’s highest-paid actress! Glad to see her finally getting her due!

#2 Ted Danson honored for career achievement. Call us nostalgic, but gosh, we love seeing the actors we grew up with get their honors! Ted Danson, who starred in numerous TV and films over the years, including “Cheers,” “Three Men and a Baby,” “Becker,” and “The Good Place,” received the Carol Burnett Award before the live ceremony. The award is presented to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. Even better, the award was presented by his wife, Mary Steenburgen!

#3 Women in pop music making a big splash on the screen! Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus were all nominated for Globes this year – although sadly, they did not win. Grande and Gomez were up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture category. Cyrus was nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, for “Beautiful That Way,” from “The Last Showgirl.” All three were at the awards show and all three looked gorgeous!

#4 Elton John joked about his eyesight, which may be a good sign? John presented with country singer Brandi Carlisle. When he took the mic, he said, “There’s been a lot of stories going on around about my regressive eyesight, and I just wanted to reassure everybody that it’s not as bad as it seems. So, I’m so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna.” The audience roared and it was a funny moment, when it seems his battle with partial blindness has been anything but. John revealed last summer that a severe eye infection had left him blind in his right eye, and his left was not the greatest. Here’s hoping for more improvement in 2025!

#5 Colin Farrell’s joyful acceptance speech. Farrell has also been around awhile, and won the Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for “The Penguin.” He wrapped up his speech by naming someone on the crew who has likely never been named in any other acceptance speech – a woman in craft services who provides food and snacks! Farrell said, “Oh! Craft service, our great dame! No, no, Carolina, on those cold winter nights in New York when I was the only one overheating. She’d be there with a coconut water every half hour. Carolina, god bless you — she kept the whole crew going; she’s craft service.” A sweet shout-out, for sure!

