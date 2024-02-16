Billy Joel’s New Video is a Must-See Nostalgic Trip Back in Time

Billy Joel has just released the music video for his new song, “Turn the Lights Back On,” and it’s AMAZING.

The video shows the Piano Man sitting at his piano, of course, flipping through a notebook page with the lyrics for his song “Famous Last Words.” He flips to an empty page and begins playing and singing the new song.

Then, the video cuts to several younger versions of Joel performing the song. It’s all thanks to groundbreaking technology from the artificial intelligence startup Deep Voodoo.

Joel is shown in all of his different eras: from the 1970’s long-haired, cigarette smoking musician, to the 1980’s version in a leather jacket, to another slightly older Joel in dark sunglasses. The video ends with photos and videos of Joel with his children, various backstage moments, and just goofing around.

It’s an incredible trip back in time and a must-see for fans!

“Turn the Lights Back On” is Joel’s first new song in decades. It debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 62.