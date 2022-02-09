BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: Tonight in 1993, MJ and Oprah hash it out.

Oprah Winfrey's "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour", BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida on January 4, 2020.Oprah S 2020 Vision Your Life In Focus Tour Bb T Center Sunrise Florida

It’s one of those moments, if you saw on TV, you’ll NEVER FORGET.

Oprah Winfrey, no holds barred, all the questions you wanted to know, WITH Michael Jackson at Neverland Ranch.

This was before some of Michael’s wilder moments; his marriage to Lisa Marie Presley, child sexual abuse allegations, and increasingly reclusive behavior.  But there were still plenty of rumors and odd findings.

If you didn’t watch this 29 years ago tonight, take a break from the Winter Games and watch tonight.  It’s worth the 45 minutes.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Black History Month

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: The first time we met Lauryn Hill. And it…

Entertainment News

ICYMI: Cher’s tribute to Betty White

Black History Month

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: 3 reasons Lionel Richie might just be the best…

Black History Month

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: How Marvin Gay became Marvin Gaye

More Stories

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: No, Janet Jackson…

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: Rick James; more than just a…

WHAT IS “THAT?” Meatloaf, remembered.

Three lessons we should all remember from Dawson’s…

1 of 44