Boy George on Broadway!

Pop star Boy George is going to Broadway… by way of 1900s Paris!

The “Karma Chameleon” singer will appear in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” as the character Harold Zidler for a limited engagement from February 6, 2024, through May 12, 2024, at New York City’s Hirschfeld Theatre.

As Zidler, George will portray the director of the musical’s cabaret club.

This is George’s first return to Broadway in just over 20 years. He wrote music and lyrics and starred in the show “Taboo.” He earned a 2004 Tony Award nomination for best original score for that production.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including best new musical.