Favorite ’80s Film To Be A Musical

Cyndi Lauper sang about it, you watched a movie about it, and now you’ll see “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” come to life in a new musical!

It was just announced that the 1985 film will be adapted into a musical featuring hit 1980s pop music, including the title song “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

The same producers who brought us “Clue On Stage” will develop the new musical.

The musical still needs to be written, but the woman who penned the screenplay is excited to see her film hit the stage.

“I am excited that this great team is bringing to the stage my story of empowering female friendships and young women coming into their own,” said Amy Spies.

No timeline yet for when you can see the musical, but you can follow along on their Instagram page for updates!