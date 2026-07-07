Celebrating the Album That Made Springsteen a Superstar

One of the best albums of all time is celebrating a big milestone today! On July 7, 1984, Born in the U.S.A. hit No. 1 in the U.S.!

It’s the seventh album from Bruce Springsteen, and some would say it’s the album that really changed things for him. It was the best selling album of 1985 and of Springsteen’s career with seven top-ten singles.

The album marked a shift into more of a pop sound than Springsteen’s previous albums, although it does still explore common themes of working-class struggles, disillusionment, and patriotism. At the time of its release, the New York Times wrote that Springsteen was “one of a very small number of rock performers who uses rock to express an ongoing epic vision of [America], individual social roots and the possibility of heroic self-creation.”

To celebrate, here are the top seven singles from the album, in order of their release!

“Dancing in the Dark”



“Cover Me”

“Born in the U.S.A.”

“I’m On Fire”

“Glory Days”

“I’m Goin’ Down”

“My Hometown”