Chris Farley Biopic Set To Film Next Year

He made us laugh – hard!

Whether he was the motivational speaker Matt Foley, a GAP girl, or Tommy Boy, Chris Farley’s energetic and totally relatable comedy always brought the laughs during the 1990s.

But, as we now know due to his death in 1997 from a drug overdose, Farley also battled some demons: obesity, alcoholism, and drug abuse.

All of it will be part of the new biopic detailing Farley’s life and rise to fame, set to film next year.

Entertainment Weekly reported that director Josh Gad recently said of the project: “It’s ambitious as hell. We’re trying to rein in the budget a little, and the plan is still to shoot early next year.”

He went on to say, “I’m in the midst of going through the script right now with the studio, who’s been incredibly supportive about finding those things that can reduce to a greenlight-able budget because, right now, it’s a period piece, it’s a biopic, it’s just super big, and we’re just working towards doing this to it, and I think we’re getting there.”

Paul Walter Hauser is set to play Farley. Hauser was also Stingray in the “Cobra Kai” series on Netflix.

Farley starred on “Saturday Night Live” from 1990-1995. He also starred in a string of movies like “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep.”

His SNL characters are legendary. He became known for his physical comedy – always willing to do whatever was needed to get a laugh. To this day, we can’t hear the Loverboy song “Working for the Weekend” without remembering Farley as a wannabe Chippendales dancer alongside Patrick Swayze!

With filming planned for 2026, we’ll have to wait a bit to see Farley’s story on the big screen – but sounds like it will be worth it!