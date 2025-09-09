Paul McCartney Tour: All the Details!

The incredible Paul McCartney just keeps on rocking!

The former Beatle, Wings frontman, and winner of 19 Grammy Awards has announced he’s going back on tour!

It’s titled, appropriately enough, the “Got Back 2025” tour, a play on the Beatles hit “Get Back.” It’s also the fourth year in a row that he’s toured under the name “Got Back,” as previous tours happened in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

You’ll likely hear that song if you score a ticket to his show, along with other favorites like “Hey Jude” and “Band on the Run.”

The first show is now less than three weeks away, so we wanted to give you all the tour details so you don’t miss your chance to see Sir Paul perform LIVE! He’s playing just 20 shows across the U.S. and Canada, some in cities he’s never been in before, so here we go!

When does the tour start and end?

McCartney will kick off the tour in Palm Desert, California, on September 29. He’ll wrap it up November 24th & 25th with two shows in Chicago. Here’s the full list of tour dates:

9/29: Palm Desert, California – Acrisure Arena

10/4: Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium

10/7: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater

10/11: Denver – Coors Field

10/14: Des Moines, Iowa – Casey’s Center

10/17: Minneapolis – U.S. Bank Stadium

10/22: Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

10/25: San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome

10/29: New Orleans – Smoothie King Center

11/2: Atlanta – State Farm Arena

11/3: Atlanta – State Farm Arena

11/6: Nashville – The Pinnacle

11/8: Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

11/11: Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena

11/14: Buffalo, New York – KeyBank Center

11/17: Montreal – Bell Centre

11/18: Montreal – Bell Centre

11/21: Hamilton, Ontario – TD Coliseum

11/24: Chicago – United Center

11/25: Chicago – United Center

Are tickets still available?

You can check here for tickets to your preferred city and show. Prices vary – and some started out sky-high, around $1,000, but more moderately priced tickets still remain.

How should I get ready for the show? Well, that’s up to your personal preference, but if it were us, we’d watch some of his previous shows on YouTube! Luckily, his channel has all kinds of performances and appearances so you can be really ready to take in Sir Paul McCartney live on stage!