Paul McCartney Tour: All the Details!
The incredible Paul McCartney just keeps on rocking!
The former Beatle, Wings frontman, and winner of 19 Grammy Awards has announced he’s going back on tour!
It’s titled, appropriately enough, the “Got Back 2025” tour, a play on the Beatles hit “Get Back.” It’s also the fourth year in a row that he’s toured under the name “Got Back,” as previous tours happened in 2022, 2023, and 2024.
You’ll likely hear that song if you score a ticket to his show, along with other favorites like “Hey Jude” and “Band on the Run.”
The first show is now less than three weeks away, so we wanted to give you all the tour details so you don’t miss your chance to see Sir Paul perform LIVE! He’s playing just 20 shows across the U.S. and Canada, some in cities he’s never been in before, so here we go!
When does the tour start and end?
McCartney will kick off the tour in Palm Desert, California, on September 29. He’ll wrap it up November 24th & 25th with two shows in Chicago. Here’s the full list of tour dates:
- 9/29: Palm Desert, California – Acrisure Arena
- 10/4: Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium
- 10/7: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater
- 10/11: Denver – Coors Field
- 10/14: Des Moines, Iowa – Casey’s Center
- 10/17: Minneapolis – U.S. Bank Stadium
- 10/22: Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
- 10/25: San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome
- 10/29: New Orleans – Smoothie King Center
- 11/2: Atlanta – State Farm Arena
- 11/3: Atlanta – State Farm Arena
- 11/6: Nashville – The Pinnacle
- 11/8: Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena
- 11/11: Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena
- 11/14: Buffalo, New York – KeyBank Center
- 11/17: Montreal – Bell Centre
- 11/18: Montreal – Bell Centre
- 11/21: Hamilton, Ontario – TD Coliseum
- 11/24: Chicago – United Center
- 11/25: Chicago – United Center
Are tickets still available?
You can check here for tickets to your preferred city and show. Prices vary – and some started out sky-high, around $1,000, but more moderately priced tickets still remain.
How should I get ready for the show?
Well, that’s up to your personal preference, but if it were us, we’d watch some of his previous shows on YouTube! Luckily, his channel has all kinds of performances and appearances so you can be really ready to take in Sir Paul McCartney live on stage!