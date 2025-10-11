Daryl Hall’s Moving On

Daryl Hall is starting his 79th year as a man devoted to his solo career, leaving his musical partnership with John Oates in the rearview mirror!

Hall and Oates were a musical duo who released their first album in 1972. They are known for hit songs like “Maneater,” “Rich Girl,” and “Private Eyes.” They were nominated for five Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Their partnership hit a sour note in 2023, when Hall sued Oates and obtained a restraining order against him. Hall said that Oates planned to sell his share of their publishing to a third party, Primary Wave Music. Hall claimed the transaction was unauthorized and a breach of contract.

Fast forward to August of this year and Hall voluntarily dismissed his claims without prejudice. Details of the dispute were sealed and not made public.

Both have said separately that their partnership is over. Hall told People Magazine “that ship has gone to the bottom of the ocean.” Hall, for his part, told People that he no longer felt “challenged” when it came to performing as the duo, and is now pursuing a “totally freeing” solo career.

Back to the birthday boy! Daryl Hall has also recorded solo projects and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004.

He also hosts a streaming TV series called “Live From Daryl’s House,” where he performs with other artists. Guests include Lisa Loeb, Andy Grammer, and Kenny Loggins. Check it out HERE!

Enjoy this Throwback song from Hall and Oates – and happy 79th birthday today to Daryl Hall!