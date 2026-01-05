Depeche Mode Film Coming To Netflix

One of the best things to come out of the new “streaming” way of watching television is a renewed focus on documentaries.

Specifically, music documentaries!

Depeche Mode is the latest band to get the Netflix treatment. The service just announced it will stream “Depeche Mode: M,” the band’s concert film and documentary, starting this Friday, January 9.

The movie will follow the band during three shows in Mexico City in September 2023, part of their Memento Mori world tour.

The film will give “a window into the band’s timeless global influence, and a powerful tribute to the unbreakable connection between music, tradition and the human spirit,” per a statement from the band.

It will not only explore the band’s music, but also examine the loss of keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022 from an aortic dissection.

Depeche Mode is an English electronic band that formed in 1980. They released their first album in 1981, and would release a total of nine albums before 2000. Hit songs include “People Are People,” “Personal Jesus,” and “Enjoy the Silence.”