Dick Clark’s NYE Has Something For Everyone

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is as much a tradition as watching the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square!

And this year, there’s something for everyone! Producers have released the list of celebrities and musicians who will perform, and it’s pretty good!

Ryan Seacrest will be hosting from Times Square with British singer Rita Ora. Carrie Underwood will deliver the headlining performance, singing her biggest hits just before midnight. Legendary R&B act TLC will also join the main lineup.

Others who will appear on the broadcast: Alanis Morissette, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Kesha, Natasha Bedingfield, T-Pain, Lenny Kravitz, and more.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will air Tuesday, December 31 on ABC starting at 8 p.m. EST.