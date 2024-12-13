Brenda Lee Adorably Celebrates Big Milestone

Music icon Brenda Lee just celebrated her 80th birthday. She was just 13 years old when she recorded the holiday classic, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

That song has only gotten bigger over the years – just this week, Spotify announced it’s hit more than one billion streams on the platform. The song also hit #1 on the Billboard chart last year – and may do so again this year!

To celebrate ALL the things, the song is now available on a special-edition, powder-pink vinyl, which includes a special Christmas card digitally signed by Brenda Lee herself.

There’s a cute video on social media of her discovering her pink vinyl on sale at Target! Take a look:

/p>

Brenda Lee told the Associated Press that she still thinks “Rockin'” is a good song. “It’s a song that anybody can sing. You can join in, you can sing it, everyone is happy. I sure am glad that I have it. I never thought in my life that a Christmas song would be my legacy. But I’ll take it.”

They even released a new music video for the song last year… check it out!