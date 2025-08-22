Did You Hear? Jon Bon Jovi’s a Grandpa!

He’s a singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor, activist, husband, father, and now… a grandfather!

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea became first-time grandparents when their son, Jake, and daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown announced they had adopted a baby girl.

The “Stranger Things” actress posted the sweet baby announcement on Instagram.

The couple has been married since May 2024.

Along with Jake, Bon Jovi and Dorothea have three other children: Stephanie, Jesse, and Romeo.

Congrats to the first-time parents – and grandparents!