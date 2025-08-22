Did You Hear? Jon Bon Jovi’s a Grandpa!

Nov 17, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Jon Bon Jovi stands on the field prior to the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

He’s a singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor, activist, husband, father, and now… a grandfather!

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea became first-time grandparents when their son, Jake, and daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown announced they had adopted a baby girl.

The “Stranger Things” actress posted the sweet baby announcement on Instagram.

The couple has been married since May 2024.

Along with Jake, Bon Jovi and Dorothea have three other children: Stephanie, Jesse, and Romeo.

Congrats to the first-time parents – and grandparents!

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

It’s a Dawson’s Creek Reunion!

Entertainment News

The Backstreet Boys are Little People!

Entertainment News

Charlie Sheen is Spilling the Beans

Entertainment News

Michael J. Fox Is Going Back To His Past

More Stories

Ring in the New Year with The Backstreet Boys in Vegas

This Richard Marx Song Almost Didn’t Happen

The Funniest Misheard Song Lyrics

Why Are They Named That? Vol. 2

1 of 222