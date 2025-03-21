DIE HARD…and HUEY LEWIS?

This question has been batted about for years. After all, “Die Hard” is a classic action film, a maybe-Christmas classic, that we’re betting you’ve watched more than once!

As Bruce Willis’ character John McClane battles Hans Gruber’s band of terrorists, one of his henchman works the reception desk at Nakatomi Plaza to make it seem like its business as usual. That man, Eddie, bears a striking resemblance to none other than singer Huey Lewis!

Yes, THAT Huey Lewis, the one who also appeared in another ‘80s classic, “Back to the Future.” The Huey Lewis who fronted The News, who brought us songs like “The Power of Love” and “Hip to Be Square,” and who performed on the hit single “We Are the World.”

So, is it him?

Sorry to burst your ‘80s-loving bubble, but no, it’s not him.

The actor who portrayed Eddie the reception-terrorist is Dennis Hayden. Hayden and Lewis do resemble one another, but they are not the same person.

Lewis has even acknowledged the similarity, by voicing a guest-star in an episode of “The Cleveland Show.” He played a character titled ‘Guy Who Looks Like Huey Lewis’ and the episode was titled “Die Semi-Hard.”

So, no, Huey Lewis is not in “Die Hard,” but he’s definitely in on the joke that he