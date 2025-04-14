Eau de Duran Duran

What does Duran Duran smell like?

Kind of a strange question – except it’s appropriate at the moment because the popular band now has two unisex perfumes!

The band collaborated with Italian luxury perfume house Xerjoff to create the scents, named NeoRio and Black Moonlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xerjoff (@xerjoff)

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes said it was an interesting process and they started with a blank sheet of paper: “We’ve spent our entire careers dealing with two senses: sounds and vision, which we’ve primarily used to communicate and try to excite other people’s sense. And the thought of adding a third, sense of smell in this case, was enormously appealing.”

Xerjoff said the Black Moonlight scent includes a mix of bergamot and mandarin, saffron, lavender, Sambac jasmine, and hazelnut.

NeoRio combines candied fig and rum with elemi absolute, saffron, and rose oil.

Duran Duran are planning a series of European arena and festival shows this summer .