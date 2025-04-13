‘The Breakfast Club’ REUNION!

The Breakfast Club reunited 40 years after they served detention together!

Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, and yes, Emilio Estevez were all on stage together Saturday at C2E2, a pop culture convention in Chicago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C2E2 (@c2e2)

It’s the first time they have all been together since the movie came out in 1985!

The Club reminisced about the film with fans, and Ringwald, who played teen princess Claire, said she felt moved, noting that for Estevez, it’s the first time he’s joined the rest of the Club.

“We don’t have to use the cardboard cutout anymore. I feel really moved that we’re all together,” Ringwald said.

Estevez, who played athlete Andrew, said of his absence, “I felt that I needed to do it for myself.”

Sheedy, who played basket case Allison, told fans that the cast became really close while filming: “I was really happy when we were making this movie, we all really … I don’t know if you can tell but we all really do love each other. It was a dream. A joyful experience.”

Nelson, who played rebel John Bender, said he has an idea about where his character ended up. “I think Bender is clearly the principal of the school,” Nelson said.

Hall, who portrayed the brainy Bryan, said that despite fans’ hopes for a sequel, it’s probably not going to happen. “It was something that was conjured and thought about,” Hall said, but the cast has all agreed that it wouldn’t be able to happen without director John Hughes, who passed away in 2009.

The cast also noted it was fitting that they reunited in Chicago, because Shermer High School is set in the fictitious Chicago suburb of Shermer, Illinois.