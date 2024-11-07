Elton John’s New Broadway Musical

A new musical with score by Elton John is now playing on Broadway!

“Tammy Faye” tells the story of Tammy Faye Bakker, who co-founded The PTL Club with her then-husband Jim Bakker, in 1974. It aired throughout the 1980s, until 1989, when Jim Bakker was indicted, convicted, and imprisoned for fraud and conspiracy.

John said he was inspired to be involved in the new musical because of Tammy Faye’s support for the gay community.

“She took a chance. It was pretty remarkable for someone in the religious community,” John told Good Morning America.

In 1985, Tammy Faye invited Rev. Steve Pieters on The PTL Show for what would be a groundbreaking interview. Pieters talked about what it was like living with HIV/AIDS, moving Tammy to tears.

John said, “She won me over when she did that.”

The new musical stars Katie Brayben in the title role. She said she spent a lot of time in hair and makeup to get Tammy Faye’s flamboyant look just right.

“That was so much part of her,” Brayben said. “But also, that’s the perception of who she is.”

The official description of the new Broadway musical reads:

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart.

It’s the 1970s. As satellites broadcast brand-new cable programming into American homes, millions fall in love with Tammy Faye Bakker–the charismatic wife of pastor Jim Bakker. Together, they build a nationwide congregation that puts the fun back into faith. But, even as Tammy dazzles on screen, jealous rivals plot behind the scenes, threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Wrapped in a joyful and deliriously fun score that could only come from Elton John, with lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning playwright James Graham, and directed by Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold, TAMMY FAYE shines a sparkling light on the generous, loving, often lonely soul behind the illustrious lashes. Reprising her celebrated West End performance, the divine cast is led by two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye), two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Jim Bakker), and two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Jerry Falwell).

The musical is playing now at the Palace Theater in New York City. We’ve included one of Elton John’s songs below, sung by two of the show’s stars.