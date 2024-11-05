Mariah Carey’s Christmas Store

Hey, they don’t call her the Queen of Christmas for nothing!

Mariah Carey has opened an Amazon storefront in honor of the 30th anniversary of her holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

It’s filled with everything Christmas, things like snow globes, tree skirts, ornaments, and candles.

There are also slippers, robes, pajamas, tees, and more! You can even get a giant Mariah Carey outdoor inflatable for your yard!

Carey showed off some of the items on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

‘Tis the season, everyone!

