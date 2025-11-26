Fave ’80s Rockers Going On Tour

Fans of the 1980s heavy metal hair band Motley Crue might want to start making some summer plans!

The band is going on tour in the summer of 2026 with Tesla and Extreme, in celebration of Motley Crue’s 45th anniversary as a band!

The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour starts in July in Pennsylvania and ends in September in Washington state

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil suffered several strokes last Christmas, but has recovered enough to perform.

Here’s a link to the tour – tickets are on sale now! We’ve also included some of our favorite songs from each band below!