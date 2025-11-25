Happy Birthday to Amy Grant

The singer who’s been called The Queen of Christian Pop is celebrating a big birthday today!

Amy Grant is 65 today. She started making Christian music as a teenager, but crossed over into mainstream pop during the 1980s. Her duet with Peter Cetera, “The Next Time I Fall,” hit No. 1 in 1986. She followed up with another big hit in 1991, “Baby Baby.”

Grant has won several Grammy Awards, received Kennedy Center Honors, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She is also married to country star Vince Gill – and he gave her a sweet shoutout at last week’s 2025 CMA Awards. Gill took the stage to accept the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award and called his wife “the kindest soul I’ve ever known.”

So, in honor of Amy Grant’s birthday today, here are three of our favorite Throwback songs!