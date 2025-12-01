‘Star Search’ Is Coming Back!

The show that launched Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Christina Aguilera is making a comeback!

“Star Search” is being revived by Netflix and will start streaming just after the first of the year on January 13, 2026.

The talent competition will air live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET and will include real-time voting, similar to what “Dancing with the Stars” has been doing. Actor Anthony Anderson will host.

Netflix, in a statement, said the new revival will feel “nostalgic yet fresh” and will add to the “talent competition space.”

Britney Spears appeared as the challenger on “Star Search” when she was just 10 years old.

Christina Aguilera was just 8 years old when she performed!

Beyoncé appeared with the group Girls Tyme when she was on the show in 1993.

“Star Search” aired from 1983 to 1995 and was hosted by Ed McMahon.

So, what do you think? Are you going to watch the new, updated version???