Grammys: What To Expect

The stars are all making their way to Los Angeles for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards! The biggest and best names in music today will be honored Sunday evening, February 4. Here’s a roundup of five things to watch for tomorrow night!

Who’s hosting?

Trevor Noah will host the show for the fourth year in a row. The comedian and former “Daily Show” host told CBS “I’m never not nervous.” He also referred to it as the most nerve-wracking thing he’s done!

Who’s performing?

Billy Joel will take the Grammy stage to perform his newly-released song, “Turn the Lights Back On.” U2 will perform live from the Sphere in Las Vegas with the help of camera-equipped drones. Billie Eilish, Due Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo will also perform.

Who’s presenting?

We can look forward to seeing some big names on the Grammy stage. Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, and Oprah Winfrey are just some of the stars scheduled to present awards.

Who’s nominated?

SZA is the most-nominated artist this year with nine. Phoebe Bridgers, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish are also nominated. You can see the full list of nominees here.

What’s new this year?

The Recording Academy announced three new categories this year: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Be sure to watch the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4 at 7 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.