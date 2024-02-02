Apollo Creed Has Died

The man known as Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies has died.

Carl Weathers passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, according to his family. He was 76.

The family statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers got his big break in 1976, when he landed the role of Creed in “Rocky.” He continued the role in three other “Rocky” movies. He also acted in “Predator” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and “Happy Gilmore” with Adam Sandler. Most recently, he portrayed Greef Karga in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.” He was nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Guest Actor.

Weathers’ other TV credits include “Arrested Development” and “The Shield.”