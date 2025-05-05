Green Day Gets a Star and a Slurpee

We all remember when Green Day came around in 1994 and brought us hit songs over the years like “Basket Case” and “Good Riddance(Time of Your Life)”.

Well, now the band is becoming immortalized in two ways – first with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame AND with a new slurpee at 7-Eleven!

First things first – Bille Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool received their Hollywood star on May 1. Armstrong told People Magazine that it was like a fever dream, adding “I never expected in a million years that we’d ever have a star like that. It’s still sinking in.”

Green Day was given the 2,810th star and it’s located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

Now to the slurpee – Green Day’s new slurpee is named after their second studio album, “Kerplunk!” It’s called Kerplunk Kandy Grape and yes, you guessed it, it’s green-colored and tastes like cotton candy and grapes.

The band members said when they were releasing “Kerplunk!,” they spent a lot of time buying stuff at 7-Eleven.

Who wants to give the new slurpee a sip???

