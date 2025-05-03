Ozzy’s Final Show Will Be A Big Deal

Other '80s & '90s favorites added to lineup

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy¬†Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne present the award for best rap/sung performance during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up for his farewell show with Black Sabbath in July.

The show will take place in Birmingham, England, and one of the organizers has said there are still “some pretty great surprises that are not posted anywhere.”

One thing we do know: the fact that Osbourne is going to perform one last time will be a very big deal. He has Parkinson’s and has had a number of health issues related to the disease. He recently told The Guardian that “I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can.”

The second thing we just learned – Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler has been added to the lineup. That’s somewhat of a surprise, considering that Aerosmith retired from touring due to Tyler’s vocal injury. It’s been reported he can still sing, but his voice is not up to the rigors of a full tour.

Also just added to the bill – the surviving members of Soundgarden, who were just selected for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Singer Chris Cornell died by suicide in May 2017.

We previously knew that Metallica, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses, Anthrax, plus Fred Durst and Billy Cortgan will also be performing.

The show is called “Back to the Beginning” and it’s set for Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5.

 

