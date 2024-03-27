Happy 55th Birthday, Mariah Carey!

It’s Mariah Carey’s birthday! She is 55 years young today, born on March 27, 1969. She is known as the ‘Queen of Christmas,’ has an impressive five-octave vocal range, and is referred to as the ‘Songbird Supreme” by The Guinness Book of World Records!

So in honor of her 55th birthday, here are 5 Fast Facts About Mariah Carey!

#1 She’s getting ready to kick off her third Las Vegas residency! Carey will perform “The Celebration of Mimi” at the Park MGM. The dates are April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

#2 Carey is featured on the remix of Ariana Grande’s new song, “Yes, And?” Grande referred to Carey as the “queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration” in an Instagram post announcing the collaboration.

#3 More new music is coming! Carey told “Good Morning America” in November that she has been back in the studio “working on something with a choir, working on a new song. So it’s exciting.”

#4 She is one of 15 nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She wrote that she was “beyond excited and thrilled” by the nomination.

#5 She is celebrating her birthday in true diva fashion! She shared a picture to her Instagram, where she’s onboard a yacht in a sparkling blue gown. Dahling, what a stunning way to celebrate!

Happy birthday, indeed! We hope it’s a great year ahead for Mariah Carey!