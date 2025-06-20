Lionel Richie Will Get ‘Truly’ Personal In New Memoir

Lionel Richie may be feeling reflective as he celebrates his 76th birthday today, with the news that he will tell his life story in his upcoming memoir titled “Truly,” on sale September 30.

Publisher HarperCollins said the memoir will reveal “lessons learned during his unlikely story of remarkable success-his dramatic transformation from painfully shy, ‘tragically’ late bloomer to world-class entertainer and composer of love songs that have played as the soundtrack of our lives.”

Indeed, Richie has brought us some of our favorite Throwback Nation Radio songs, like “Truly,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Hello,” “All Night Long,” and so many more!

The book will chronicle his early days growing up in Tuskegee, Alabama, his time with The Commodores, his stellar solo career, and becoming a judge on “American Idol.”

Richie said in a statement: “I travel the world, and all people really want to hear is, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you’ is forever. And the day we realize we come as different tribes, but we all represent the global family of mankind … the day that happens, we will clearly be united, together, as one.”

The book is available for pre-order now through this link.

Richie will also launch a book tour, and you can check those dates and tickets at the link as well!

Can’t wait to read about Richie’s remarkable life and career. In the meantime, HAPPY 76TH BIRTHDAY TO LIONEL RICHIE!