Lionel Richie Will Get ‘Truly’ Personal In New Memoir

Oct 30, 2021; Cleveland, OH, USA; Lionel Richie poses for the media during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Lionel Richie may be feeling reflective as he celebrates his 76th birthday today, with the news that he will tell his life story in his upcoming memoir titled “Truly,” on sale September 30.

lionelrichie.com
lionelrichie.com

 

Publisher HarperCollins said the memoir will reveal “lessons learned during his unlikely story of remarkable success-his dramatic transformation from painfully shy, ‘tragically’ late bloomer to world-class entertainer and composer of love songs that have played as the soundtrack of our lives.”

Indeed, Richie has brought us some of our favorite Throwback Nation Radio songs, like “Truly,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Hello,” “All Night Long,” and so many more!

The book will chronicle his early days growing up in Tuskegee, Alabama, his time with The Commodores, his stellar solo career, and becoming a judge on “American Idol.”

Richie said in a statement: “I travel the world, and all people really want to hear is, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you’ is forever. And the day we realize we come as different tribes, but we all represent the global family of mankind … the day that happens, we will clearly be united, together, as one.”

The book is available for pre-order now through this link. 

Richie will also launch a book tour, and you can check those dates and tickets at the link as well!

Can’t wait to read about Richie’s remarkable life and career. In the meantime, HAPPY 76TH BIRTHDAY TO LIONEL RICHIE!

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Heart’s Ann Wilson Still Rocking at 75

Entertainment News

Happy Birthday, Paul McCartney!

Entertainment News

Belinda Carlisle’s New Music

Entertainment News

Watch this sweet tribute to Brian Wilson

More Stories

Simple Minds Almost Rejected Their Biggest Hit

Baywatch is Back?

867-5309 Might Be a Magic Number

Bono Reimagines This U2 Hit As a Solo Artist

1 of 213