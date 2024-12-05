Happy Birthday to Johnny Rzeznik!

We’re sending Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls some extra special birthday wishes!

He is 59 today, but he may be spending it in the hospital!

The Goo Goo Dolls shared the news on Instagram just a couple of days ago – Rzeznik was hospitalized with pneumonia and they were postponing several tour dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodollsofficial)

Rzeznik looked a little pale as he explained the situation from his hospital bed. The Goo Goo Dolls will postpone their South Africa dates to March 2025 to allow Rzeznik time to recover.

The band is next expected to perform in Naples, Florida on December 14th. Here’s hoping for a full and quick recovery!