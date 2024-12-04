Top 5 Christmas Cookies

When it comes to Christmas cookies, we love them all!

But Americans do play favorites, according to a Monmouth University poll conducted around this time last year.

Monmouth first found a full 69% of people will making Christmas cookies at some point during the holiday season. It’s third on the list of holiday activities, bested only by playing Christmas music and holiday decorating!

Monmouth then polled people on their favorite Christmas cookies, and here are the top 5:

Frosted sugar cookies (32%) Gingerbread (12%) Chocolate chip cookies (11%) Snickerdoodles (6%) Three-way tie between Butter, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Cookies (4%)

Throwback Nation artists even get into the holiday spirit this time of year by spending time in the kitchen!

One recipe we will be sure to try is Coolio’s Peanut Butter Cookies! The “Gangsta’s Paradise” singer has his own cookbook and a cooking show on YouTube! The peanut butter cookies is one of his most popular recipes. We are thinking we may add some sprinkles to the chocolate finisher to make it a little more festive for Christmas, but you be the judge! The full recipe is in the cookbook – but we found a couple of TikTok videos of people making the cookies, check them out:

Will you give these a try? Remember, if you have a favorite recipe, be sure to enter it in our Christmas Cookie Competition for the chance to win $1,000!