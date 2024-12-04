Top 5 Christmas Cookies
When it comes to Christmas cookies, we love them all!
But Americans do play favorites, according to a Monmouth University poll conducted around this time last year.
Monmouth first found a full 69% of people will making Christmas cookies at some point during the holiday season. It’s third on the list of holiday activities, bested only by playing Christmas music and holiday decorating!
Monmouth then polled people on their favorite Christmas cookies, and here are the top 5:
- Frosted sugar cookies (32%)
- Gingerbread (12%)
- Chocolate chip cookies (11%)
- Snickerdoodles (6%)
- Three-way tie between Butter, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Cookies (4%)
Throwback Nation artists even get into the holiday spirit this time of year by spending time in the kitchen!
One recipe we will be sure to try is Coolio’s Peanut Butter Cookies! The “Gangsta’s Paradise” singer has his own cookbook and a cooking show on YouTube! The peanut butter cookies is one of his most popular recipes. We are thinking we may add some sprinkles to the chocolate finisher to make it a little more festive for Christmas, but you be the judge! The full recipe is in the cookbook – but we found a couple of TikTok videos of people making the cookies, check them out:
@laura.eastwood Peanut butter cookies… the recipe is from ‘Cookin’ with Coolio’ cookbook and I used my favourite Pip & Nut crunchy peanut butter. These were tasty, and went down well with the builders. And the recipe is gluten and dairy free too so Nick could eat them. I’m not sure if it’s recommend this cookbook. It’s 10/10 for comedy value, but 2/10 for the recipes. #peanutbutter #cookies #cookbookrecipe #pipandnut #foodblog #foodbloguk #foodblogger #foodbloggeruk #cookbook #cookbooktiktok #cookbookrecipe #cookinwithcoolio #coolio ♬ original sound – Laura – Food Blogger
@lifeandsprinkles Reply to @mrsdamron this cookbook MADE MY DAY 🍪 #coolio #cookinwithcoolio #peanutbuttercookies #keepyourpantson ♬ original sound – Life and Sprinkles
Will you give these a try? Remember, if you have a favorite recipe, be sure to enter it in our Christmas Cookie Competition for the chance to win $1,000!