Happy Galentine’s Day, everyone! It’s February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, so it’s Galentine’s Day!

It’s basically the friendship version of Valentine’s Day. It’s an unofficial-official holiday that celebrates sisterhood and female friendship… although really, friends of all genders in your life!

And the opportunities to celebrate are endless… you can host a “Favorite Things” Galentine’s Party, where everyone brings a favorite item under $10 for everyone in attendance. Then everyone takes home a bunch of fun gifts! You could host a dinner party, have the girls over for wine and charcuterie, book a spa day, schedule a brunch… whatever you like to do with your friends, set it up for Galentine’s Day!

The idea of a holiday to celebrate women’s friendship first started with the TV show “Parks and Recreation.” Season 2, episode 16 aired on February 11, 2010. Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, gathered her friends and co-workers together to celebrate Galentine’s Day.

The idea took off and now you can find Galentine merchandise at many stores and package deals at restaurants and resorts.

So, HAPPY GALENTINE’S DAY, everyone!