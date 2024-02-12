Super Bowl Review: Top Ten

Super Bowl LVIII is now history! Whether you watched some or all or none of the big game last night, we wanted to get you caught up with our Super Bowl Top Ten!

The Chiefs beat the 49ers, 25-22 in overtime. Both teams played really well, but in the end, Patrick Mahomes threw the winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, giving the Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl titles! It’s also their third Super Bowl win in five years. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift couldn’t stop kissing during the on-field celebrations. The singer flew back from Tokyo just in time to cheer for her boyfriend, along with some famous friends and both of their families. Patrick Mahomes and his family are going to Disneyland! Mahomes’ wife Brittany and their two young children, daughter Sterling and son Bronze, joined him on the field for the celebration. When asked,”Patrick Mahomes, you and the Kansas City Chiefs have just won the Super Bowl! What are you going to do next?” Patrick and Brittany cheered “We’re going to Disneyland!” Brittany revealed earlier than son Bronze had fallen asleep before the kickoff! Usher showcased his R&B hits in a fun and nostalgic halftime show. He was joined by Alicia Keys, Lil’ Jon, Ludacris, and will.i.am, among others. He even rollerskated during his performance! He closed with “Yeah” and it was awesome! Beyonce used a commercial to announce a new album! Beyonce appeared in an ad for Verizon, and at the end she announced the “world was ready.” Then, two surprise songs dropped on streaming sites, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” There is rampant speculation that her new album, “Renaissance: Act II” may be a country album! Speaking of ads, how about that one from Dunkin’ Donuts with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and Jennifer Lopez? It’s getting all the talk today… check it out! Several movie studios premiered trailers for new flicks and fans are very excited about a new Twister movie, the new “Wicked” movie with Ariana Grande, a new Deadpool, a new Kung Fu Panda, “Inside Out 2,” and many more! Travis Kelce is now an angry meme. That moment between Kelce and Coach Andy Reid was caught on camera and it spread fast. Reid addressed it in a news conference after the game and said the two are good. Read more here. The Chiefs partied all through the night! The Chiefs’ afterparty took them to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas where they partied the night away. Kelce and Swift serenaded each other with her hit “Love Story,” and had plenty of champagne. More here. How many watched? We’re still waiting to hear but chances are good that viewership came close or even surpassed last year’s Super Bowl, when 115.1 million people tuned in. Stay tuned for updates!