Is the Madonna Biopic Finally Happening?

She famously sang about not going for second best – but maybe she is!

There’s news that Madonna is now working on a limited series based on her life for Netflix.

There WAS a film in the works with Universal Pictures back in 2020 starring actress Julia Garner. However, in 2023, we learned that film was a no-go and no longer in development.

So this new limited series would be great news for fans. Madonna is said to be co-producing with “Stranger Things” producer Shawn Levy. The limited series will focus on her life and music, which includes 14 studio albums, seven Grammys, 12 #1 songs, 27 films, two husbands, and six children.

The series is still in development, so there’s no release date yet or casting news… although “Variety” reported that it was likely Julia Garner would stay on to play the Material Girl. Stay tuned!