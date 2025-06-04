This Hit ’80s Band Is Reuniting

They brought us huge hits like “Here I Go Again” and “Is This Love” and now Whitesnake is reuniting!

The English rock band formed in 1978 and hit it big in the U.S. in 1987 with their album 1987.

The band was supposed to go on tour in 2022 in North America and Europe, but lead singer David Coverdale was forced to cancel due to illness.

Now, three years later, the other members of Whitesnake will be reuniting for a performance in Serbia on August 29. Coverdale won’t be there, but it appears the reunion has his blessing and they will perform under the name “The Whitesnake Experience.”

They will be playing Whitesnake’s greatest hits – which of course will include the two songs we linked below!

Now, if a trip to Serbia isn’t in the cards for fans, we’ll just hope the show gets uploaded to YouTube!